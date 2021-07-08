3 Florida Cities Are Among The Top Cities For Cheating In The U.S.
By Zuri Anderson, Hannah DeRuyter
July 8, 2021
With most people spending a significant time in lockdown over the past year, data shows that there's been a spike in infidelity in the United States.
Ashley Madison, a dating website for cheaters, said they saw a spike in new sign-ups between March and April last year. There was even a point where 17,000 new accounts were being created daily.
On top of these stats, they also published a study revealing the Top 20 most unfaithful cities in America. Three Florida cities made it on the list, and one of them even landed in the No. 1 spot.
That honor goes to...
Miami!
Orlando came in the No. 2 spot, while Tampa was ranked at No. 10.
Here were the Top 20 cities for infidelity, according to Ashley Madison:
- Miami, Florida
- Orlando, Florida
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Boise, Idaho
- St. Louis, Missouri
- St. Paul, Minnesota
- Tampa, Florida
- Richmond, Virginia
- Spokane, Washington
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Buffalo, New York
- Anchorage, Arkansas
- Denver, Colorado
- Cleveland, Ohio
- Tucson, Arizona
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Baton Rouge, Lousiana