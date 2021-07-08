3 Florida Cities Are Among The Top Cities For Cheating In The U.S.

With most people spending a significant time in lockdown over the past year, data shows that there's been a spike in infidelity in the United States.

Ashley Madison, a dating website for cheaters, said they saw a spike in new sign-ups between March and April last year. There was even a point where 17,000 new accounts were being created daily.

On top of these stats, they also published a study revealing the Top 20 most unfaithful cities in America. Three Florida cities made it on the list, and one of them even landed in the No. 1 spot.

That honor goes to...

Miami!

Orlando came in the No. 2 spot, while Tampa was ranked at No. 10.

Here were the Top 20 cities for infidelity, according to Ashley Madison: