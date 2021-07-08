Feedback

3 Florida Cities Are Among The Top Cities For Cheating In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson, Hannah DeRuyter

July 8, 2021

Man with phone in bed, looking at woman asleep
Photo: Getty Images

With most people spending a significant time in lockdown over the past year, data shows that there's been a spike in infidelity in the United States.

Ashley Madison, a dating website for cheaters, said they saw a spike in new sign-ups between March and April last year. There was even a point where 17,000 new accounts were being created daily.

On top of these stats, they also published a study revealing the Top 20 most unfaithful cities in America. Three Florida cities made it on the list, and one of them even landed in the No. 1 spot.

That honor goes to...

Miami!

Orlando came in the No. 2 spot, while Tampa was ranked at No. 10.

Here were the Top 20 cities for infidelity, according to Ashley Madison:

  • Miami, Florida
  • Orlando, Florida
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Atlanta, Georgia
  • Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Boise, Idaho
  • St. Louis, Missouri
  • St. Paul, Minnesota
  • Tampa, Florida
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • Spokane, Washington
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Buffalo, New York
  • Anchorage, Arkansas
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Cleveland, Ohio
  • Tucson, Arizona
  • Colorado Springs, Colorado
  • Baton Rouge, Lousiana
Photo: Ashley Madison

