Autopsy Released For Ohio Woman Who Died After Holiday World Coaster Ride

Indiana officials now know why an Ohio woman died after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World.

Dawn Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio was found unresponsive when the Voyage roller coaster returned to the station on June 4. She was taken to a local hospital where she passed away later that day.

An autopsy revealed that Jankovic died from internal bleeding from a torn artery, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck listed three causes of death: exsanguination, avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery, and amusement park roller coaster.

"It had nothing to do with the ride itself, but it basically was just the force," Schuck told the paper. "It was just a reaction her body had from riding the ride. It had nothing to do with a (ride) malfunction or anything, as far as safety and that type of thing."

What happened to Jankovic is incredibly rare on a roller coaster, Dr. David Schultz told WEHT. Roller coasters can cause a person's blood pressure and heart rate to rise, which can strain blood vessels and lead to internal bleeding in rare cases.

Holiday World shut down the Voyager coaster on June 4 to inspect the ride and out of respect for Jankovic's family.

Her death has officially been ruled an accident.