Feedback

Autopsy Released For Ohio Woman Who Died After Holiday World Coaster Ride

By Anna Gallegos

July 8, 2021

Wooden Rollercoaster
Photo: Getty Images

Indiana officials now know why an Ohio woman died after riding a roller coaster at Holiday World.

Dawn Jankovic, 47, of Brunswick, Ohio was found unresponsive when the Voyage roller coaster returned to the station on June 4. She was taken to a local hospital where she passed away later that day.

An autopsy revealed that Jankovic died from internal bleeding from a torn artery, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck listed three causes of death: exsanguination, avulsion of the right internal thoracic artery, and amusement park roller coaster.

"It had nothing to do with the ride itself, but it basically was just the force," Schuck told the paper. "It was just a reaction her body had from riding the ride. It had nothing to do with a (ride) malfunction or anything, as far as safety and that type of thing."

What happened to Jankovic is incredibly rare on a roller coaster, Dr. David Schultz told WEHT. Roller coasters can cause a person's blood pressure and heart rate to rise, which can strain blood vessels and lead to internal bleeding in rare cases.

Holiday World shut down the Voyager coaster on June 4 to inspect the ride and out of respect for Jankovic's family.

Her death has officially been ruled an accident.

Chat About Autopsy Released For Ohio Woman Who Died After Holiday World Coaster Ride

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.