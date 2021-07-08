Feedback

Florida Man Discovers $1 Million Lottery Ticket While Cleaning House

By Zuri Anderson

July 8, 2021

I have to pay attention to detail
Photo: Getty Images

Keeping your home clean is a necessity, but for one 54-year-old Florida man, it made him a millionaire, according to Local 10.

Jacksonville resident Kenneth Morgan was cleaning up his home when he came across a lucky find: a Powerball ticket from April. What made the discovery even better was that it was worth $1 million.

“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Morgan told Florida Lottery officials. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner. I’m still in shock!”

The numbers on Morgan's ticket matched all five white-ball numbers in an April 17 drawing, but not the Powerball jackpot number, reporters said.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix liquor store on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville, which gets a $1,000 bonus commission.

Floridians have been on a lucky streak this year with amazing stories to sweeten their prizes. A couple that just moved to South Florida got a nice housewarming gift after the wife played the lottery. One bus driver made quite a decision after he scored $1 million from a scratch-off.

Chat About Florida Man Discovers $1 Million Lottery Ticket While Cleaning House

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.