Florida Man Discovers $1 Million Lottery Ticket While Cleaning House

Keeping your home clean is a necessity, but for one 54-year-old Florida man, it made him a millionaire, according to Local 10.

Jacksonville resident Kenneth Morgan was cleaning up his home when he came across a lucky find: a Powerball ticket from April. What made the discovery even better was that it was worth $1 million.

“I was cleaning the house on the Fourth of July when I found the Powerball ticket in a drawer,” Morgan told Florida Lottery officials. “I checked the numbers and discovered it was a $1 million winner. I’m still in shock!”

The numbers on Morgan's ticket matched all five white-ball numbers in an April 17 drawing, but not the Powerball jackpot number, reporters said.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Publix liquor store on Beach Boulevard in Jacksonville, which gets a $1,000 bonus commission.

Floridians have been on a lucky streak this year with amazing stories to sweeten their prizes. A couple that just moved to South Florida got a nice housewarming gift after the wife played the lottery. One bus driver made quite a decision after he scored $1 million from a scratch-off.