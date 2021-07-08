Feedback

Here's How Many UFO Sightings There Have Been In Nevada

By Ginny Reese

July 8, 2021

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that there have been about 90,000 UFO sightings since 1974. Though, nearly 95% of those sightings have said to be "easily explained" as weather balloons, military tests, or other terrestrial activity.

UFO sightings tend to happen at night, most of them happening somewhere between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Stacker compiled a list of the states that have had the most UFO sightings.

Nevada was number 28 on the list. The state has had 1,095 UFO sightings in all.

Here's what Stacker said about the state:

"Today, your odds of seeing a UFO in Nevada are 1 in 69,600. But with the Cold War and McCarthyism at their height (and a smaller population to boot), odds of spying unexplained crafts in the 1950s—particularly in the proximity of the Nevada Test and Training Range and Area 51—were significantly higher."

Here are the top 10 states for UFO sightings:

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Washington
  4. Texas
  5. New York
  6. Pennsylvania
  7. Arizona
  8. Ohio
  9. Illinois
  10. North Carolina

Click here to see the full study.

