Here's How Many UFO Sightings There Have Been In New Mexico

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that there have been about 90,000 UFO sightings since 1974. Though, nearly 95% of those sightings have said to be "easily explained" as weather balloons, military tests, or other terrestrial activity.

UFO sightings tend to happen at night, most of them happening somewhere between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Stacker compiled a list of the states that have had the most UFO sightings.

New Mexico was number 27 on the list. The state has had 1,143 UFO sightings in all.

Here's what Stacker said about the state:

"Being home to Roswell and virtually thousands of statewide tales of alien contact and UFO sightings, New Mexico’s history is inextricably tied to our fascination with possible alien life. In 1947, numerous eyewitnesses in Roswell claimed to have seen (or helped to cover up) a UFO crash site. Today, tourists can get their alien fixes at the International UFO Museum and Research Center, where you can learn about the most famous (and many obscure) claims of extraterrestrial activity and alien abduction in the U.S. and world."

Here are the top 10 states for UFO sightings:

California Florida Washington Texas New York Pennsylvania Arizona Ohio Illinois North Carolina

Click here to see the full study.