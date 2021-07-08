Here's How Many UFO Sightings There Have Been In Utah

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that there have been about 90,000 UFO sightings since 1974. Though, nearly 95% of those sightings have said to be "easily explained" as weather balloons, military tests, or other terrestrial activity.

UFO sightings tend to happen at night, most of them happening somewhere between 4 p.m. and midnight.

Stacker compiled a list of the states that have had the most UFO sightings.

Utah was number 29 on the list. The state has had 1,070 UFO sightings in all.

Here's what Stacker said about the state:

"There are multiple first-person accounts of alien abductions throughout Utah in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Then there are the supposed 1967 images taken by the military of alien reproduction vehicles (ARVs), reverse-engineered flying saucers. Cases like these—along with the much-whispered-about “New Area 51”—continue to be turned over by groups like The Utah UFO Hunters, a group of people based in Salt Lake City devoted to discovering evidence of alien life, UFO activities, and paranormal occurrences. If you're in the state and looking to see some evidence of alien life yourself, make a pit stop for some flying saucer folk art in Clawson, Utah, that includes a UFO landing site and UFO crash site."

Here are the top 10 states for UFO sightings:

California Florida Washington Texas New York Pennsylvania Arizona Ohio Illinois North Carolina

Click here to see the full study.