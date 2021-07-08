Nashville-Bound Cruise Ship Stuck In Kentucky Lake

A cruise ship heading to Nashville is stuck on a lake in southern Kentucky, WKRN reports.

As of Thursday morning, the American Jazz cruise liner is currently trapped on a sand bar on Lake Barkley, and a tug boat is attempting to pull it free. Witnesses reported that the ship was stuck near the Barkley Bridge.

Even though it is stuck, there have been no reports of damage to the ship. Trigg County Emergency Management has not been asked to assist in the rescue, but officials said that the U.S. Coast Guard has at least one tug boat on site.

According to WKRN, the American Jazz is on a seven-night Music Cities Cruise from Memphis to Nashville. When it is freed from the sand bar, it is expected to continue its course, with a few adjustments to its normal schedule.

Following reports of the ship's predicament, American Cruise Lines, the company operating the ship, confirmed that it was stuck and efforts were being taken to free it to continue on its journey.

"The American Jazz is currently being assisted off a sand bar in Lake Barkley," the statement read. "There is no damage to the small riverboat, and both guests and crew aboard have been informed of the temporary delay."