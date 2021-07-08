One Arizona City Is Among The Top Cities For Cheating In The U.S.

After being stuck in lockdown with their significant others, data has shown that an increase in infidelity spiked in certain cities across the country.

A new study by Ashley Madison, a dating site for cheaters, revealed the top 20 most unfaithful U.S. cities.

Ashley Madison saw a spike in the number of people who signed up between March and April. There was a whopping 17,000 new accounts created daily. The state-by-state breakdown for cheating was published in The Journal of Sex Research.

The research found that women were actually more likely to cheat than men, despite popular opinion.

Per The New York Post, Dr. Tammy Nelson, the author of When You're the One Who Cheats, said, "Men have been traditionally portrayed as the ones capable of balancing both a spouse and a lover," but data shows that is not the case. "But the truth is, women are better at multitasking — and according to this study, they may be better at cheating."

So, which Arizona city is among the top 20 cities in the U.S. for cheating?

It's Tucson.

According to Ashley Madison, here are the top 20 cities for cheating in the U.S.: