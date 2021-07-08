Feedback

One Arizona City Is Among The Top Cities For Cheating In The U.S.

By Ginny Reese, Hannah DeRuyter

July 8, 2021

After being stuck in lockdown with their significant others, data has shown that an increase in infidelity spiked in certain cities across the country.

A new study by Ashley Madison, a dating site for cheaters, revealed the top 20 most unfaithful U.S. cities.

Ashley Madison saw a spike in the number of people who signed up between March and April. There was a whopping 17,000 new accounts created daily. The state-by-state breakdown for cheating was published in The Journal of Sex Research.

The research found that women were actually more likely to cheat than men, despite popular opinion.

Per The New York Post, Dr. Tammy Nelson, the author of When You're the One Who Cheats, said, "Men have been traditionally portrayed as the ones capable of balancing both a spouse and a lover," but data shows that is not the case. "But the truth is, women are better at multitasking — and according to this study, they may be better at cheating."

So, which Arizona city is among the top 20 cities in the U.S. for cheating?

It's Tucson.

According to Ashley Madison, here are the top 20 cities for cheating in the U.S.:

  1. Miami, Florida
  2. Orlando, Florida
  3. Las Vegas, Nevada
  4. Atlanta, Georgia
  5. Cincinnati, Ohio
  6. Minneapolis, Minnesota
  7. Boise, Idaho
  8. St. Louis, Missouri
  9. St. Paul, Minnesota
  10. Tampa, Florida
  11. Richmond, Virginia
  12. Spokane, Washington
  13. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  14. Buffalo, New York
  15. Anchorage, Arkansas
  16. Denver, Colorado
  17. Cleveland, Ohio
  18. Tucson, Arizona
  19. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  20. Baton Rouge, Lousiana
Photo: Ashley Madison

Chat About One Arizona City Is Among The Top Cities For Cheating In The U.S.

