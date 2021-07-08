Seattle Woman Suffers Gruesome Injury After Rock Flies Through Car Window

A Seattle woman was riding in a car when a rock smashed through the car window, leaving her with a nasty injury, according to KIRO 7.

The car the woman was in was traveling on I-90 after midnight on Monday (July 5). As the vehicle approached the I-5 merge under the Jose-Rizal bridge, an object suddenly busted through a car window, reporters said.

“It was actually a rock,” Jackie told KIRO 7. “It was as big as my fist. (We) heard a huge explosion. I was sitting in the passenger side, so the window is on my right.” The news station did not use her last name at her request.

WARNING: The content below is graphic in nature. Viewer discretion advised.

Pieces of the shattered glass flew into Jackie's left eye, and the driver rushed to Kaiser Permanente Urgent Care nearby.

“Because I got so hurt in a moment we didn’t have time to call the police,” she said. "The doctor there helped me to remove the glass in my left eye.’'

The doctor said Jackie was extremely lucky, too. The contact lenses she wore actually protected her eyes, she revealed to KIRO 7. After assessing the damage the next morning, Jackie called the police.

A string of debris being thrown at drivers on I-90 and I-5 has led to the Washington State Patrol stepping up watches to capture any suspects. So far, they've arrested three people, but the attacks haven't slowed down, according to reporters.

“It would be better if they can put up some fence on the highway. It’s dangerous," Jackie suggested. "It could just protect us in the short term."