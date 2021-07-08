Spice Girls Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'Wannabe'

The Spice Girls are celebrating a special anniversary of one of their biggest songs.

It's hard to believe it has been 25 years since Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham (or Baby, Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Posh) took the world by storm with their megahit debut single "Wannabe," which soared to the tops of music charts around the world when it was released July 8, 1996, per Billboard.

"Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been," Bunton wrote on Instagram, alongside a video montage of the group's performances over the years. "Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality ... the best girl squad ever!!!"