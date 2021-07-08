Spice Girls Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of 'Wannabe'
By Sarah Tate
July 8, 2021
The Spice Girls are celebrating a special anniversary of one of their biggest songs.
It's hard to believe it has been 25 years since Emma Bunton, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham (or Baby, Scary, Sporty, Ginger and Posh) took the world by storm with their megahit debut single "Wannabe," which soared to the tops of music charts around the world when it was released July 8, 1996, per Billboard.
"Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been," Bunton wrote on Instagram, alongside a video montage of the group's performances over the years. "Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality ... the best girl squad ever!!!"
Mel C shared the same video as Bunton along with a caption thanking fans and her fellow Spice Girls, saying, "Can't wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!"
Halliwell shared a few photos of the early days, including their very first photoshoot and a snapshot of the group listening as their song played on the radio.
"I'm so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls," she wrote. "BIG thank you to our amazing fans from all over the world for your support and loyalty. Love, Ginger."
Beckham took to Instagram Stories to share a throwback pic of the girls, saying, "I can't believe it's been 25 years since Wannabe was released!! The song that changed everything..."
So far, four of the five members have marked the occasion, but Mel B celebrated the anniversary with a video last month thanking "the best fans in the world" for the love and support over the last 25 years.