Texas Middle Schooler Beats Armed Home Intruder With Softball Bat

By Anna Gallegos

July 8, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Sara Pruski is absolutely fearless when it comes to protecting her family, and she's only 12-years-old.

Despite her youth, she had the strength to fight off a man who broke into her family's San Antonio home last month.

The Pruskis returned to their South Side home after a shopping trip when a man with a wooden club approached the house and started smashing windows.

Sara's mom, Connie Pruski, called 911 while her father tried to fight the man off. Sara's father has health issues and uses a walker. He didn't have it with him at the time so the intruder was able to overpower him.

“It was very, very, very scary," Connie told News 4 SA.

That's when Sara stepped up to the plate. She plays softball for her middle school team so she grabbed her bat and started hitting the intruder in the head. She said whacking him with the bat nine times was enough to keep the man subdued until cops arrived.

"Nine was probably the max for him to stay down at least," Sara told the TV station.

San Antonio police later identified the man as Ricky Gutierrez. He was charged with charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

Sara's friends were so impressed with her heroics that they nominated her for News 4 SA's Cash For Kindness program, which awarded her $500.

