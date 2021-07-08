After a whole bunch of teasing, Twenty One Pilots have shared their video for "Saturday." The nautical-themed visuals see Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun perform quite the energetic show in a submarine. The crowd's dancing, Dun hits the high note, but then Trash the dragon shows up and ruins everything. We don't want to ruin the ending, but just think Titanic.

In May, Joseph talked to Kerrang! about working with producer Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, Adele, Paul McCartney) on the song.

“I thought, honestly,​ ‘Yeah, I hear this guy’s amazing, but the chances of him adding to this thing in a way that is going to be better than what I think it already is, is probably five per cent,’ ” he admitted. ​“I told him,​‘I don’t want you to waste your time because you’ve got to really figure something out here because I just don’t see how this is gonna work…’ And he went in anyway, and he did it! He threaded the needle and he made the song even better and added a lot of really cool elements to it and produced it out. I’m really excited about the track.”

"Saturday" is off TOP's newest album Scaled and Icy, which they plan to tour on this fall. Watch the cinematic video above and see a full list of tour dates here.