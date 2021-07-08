VIDEO: Ariana Grande, Ty Dolla $ign Record Live Performance Of 'Safety Net'

Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign teamed up for a live performance video of their song "Safety Net."

The video is part of Grande's exclusive live series with Vevo.

Her first Vevo performance of the song "POV" was released on June 21st. That video has already had over 14 million views and features Grande singing in the same field of flowers that she is seen singing in with Ty Dolla $ign.

The new vibey video starts out with a shot looking down on Grande and quickly pans down.

The camera continues to pan and turn on both Grande and Ty Dolla $ign as they switch off singing verses of the song in the dimly-lit field of flowers.

According to a press release, "Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances."

Watch Ari and Ty Dolla $ign perform "Safety Net" below: