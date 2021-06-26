Katy Perry Calls Ariana Grande 'Best Living Vocalist' In Birthday Message

Katy Perry loves herself some Ariana Grande and she made sure to make note of that in her birthday message to the superstar.

As you may know, Grande celebrated her 28th year on Friday (June 26) and received a sweet message from the American Idol judge, 36. "Happiest birthday to the best living vocalist on earth @ArianaGrande fight me if you think different," she told her 108.8 million Twitter followers. "Sh*t i’m early idc." No word on what the chart-topper did for her big day, but the singer did take to Instagram to share some glimpses of her jamming out in the car.

Despite being a married woman, Grande has remained busy on the career front. While she’s filming episodes of The Voice, she also appears on Doja Cat's new album, Planet Her, prepping the release of a new perfume and recently dropped a live music video for her latest single, "pov." The latter is the latest single off the titan's album, Positions.