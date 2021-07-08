VIDEO: Mom Accidentally Kidnaps Child She Mistakes For Her Own

Any new mom or dad knows how difficult those first few years of parenting can be. There are so many new things to learn and keep track of, and you have to do all of it on much less sleep than you're used to, so there are going to be times when every new parent messes up. Well one mother recently made a hilariously epic mistake and it was all caught on camera. The woman accidentally took someone else's child, thinking it was her own.

It all went down at a grocery store a few months ago but security footage of the "kidnapping" resurfaced this week. It shows a mom holding a child as she waits to check out. Another mother, who is smiling and amused at the situation, approaches her and reaches out for the child. As she takes the toddler, she likely lets the woman know she is holding the wrong kid. Shocked, that mom then frantically looks for her own child, finding her in a nearby aisle. She grabs her kid and rushes off, no doubt in a state of embarrassment, even though it was an easy mistake to make since both children are wearing similar clothes.