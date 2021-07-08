Wisconsin Singer Debuts Song Using Hate Comments On 'America's Got Talent'

Wisconsin Singer Madilyn Bailey auditioned on America's Got Talent, debuting an original song she created out of hateful comments left on her social media platforms.

Bailey appeared on Tuesday's (July 6) episode, but NBC pre-released her audition, and it has been viewed nearly three million times.

Bailey is from Boyceville, Wisconsin, which is just northwest of Eau Claire. Bailey jokingly said during her time on stage, "I'm originally from Wisconsin, born and raised in a very tiny town where there are more cows than people."

When asked by Howie Mandel what song she was going to perform for the night, she said, "With posting content on the internet, inevitably comes the trolls. So I thought I would take the hate comments from my YouTube videos and turn them into a song."

Mandel noted that she was "taking ugliness and making it beautiful." Her original song included lyrics like "Ear murder," "I don't understand the hype," and "I'm sorry, I just unsubscribed."