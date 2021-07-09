Fireworks Blamed For Deadly Portland Apartment Fire On Fourth Of July

By Zuri Anderson

July 9, 2021

Low Angle View Of House In Fire
Photo: Getty Images

Investigators said fireworks sparked a four-alarm apartment fire that left two people dead on the 4th of July holiday, according to KATU.

Portland Fire & Rescue determined Thursday (July 8) that fireworks were the cause of the blaze at Heidi Manor apartment building on Northeast Weidler Street. Crews were reportedly called out to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Sunday (July 4) to battle the escalating threat.

The two victims who died from the fire were identified as 31-year-old Robert William Gremillion and 31-year-old Seth Robert Thompson, officials said. At least four other people were hurt from the incident, including a 25-year-old woman hospitalized with critical injuries, reporters added.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Pacific Northwest has seen devastating incidents during the holiday weekend stemming from fireworks. Two families in Washington lost their homes due to a fast-spreading fire earlier this week, and police believe fireworks were the cause. An Oregon man was rushed to the hospital after improvised fireworks he was working on blew off some of his fingers.

These reports come after officials instituted bans on fireworks ahead of the holiday weekend. They were also concerned about the fire danger they would cause following a deadly heat wave that swept the region recently and dry conditions.

