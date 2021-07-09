Fireworks Blamed For Deadly Portland Apartment Fire On Fourth Of July

Investigators said fireworks sparked a four-alarm apartment fire that left two people dead on the 4th of July holiday, according to KATU.

Portland Fire & Rescue determined Thursday (July 8) that fireworks were the cause of the blaze at Heidi Manor apartment building on Northeast Weidler Street. Crews were reportedly called out to the scene around 3:30 a.m. Sunday (July 4) to battle the escalating threat.

The two victims who died from the fire were identified as 31-year-old Robert William Gremillion and 31-year-old Seth Robert Thompson, officials said. At least four other people were hurt from the incident, including a 25-year-old woman hospitalized with critical injuries, reporters added.

The investigation is ongoing.