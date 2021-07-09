Fireworks Possibly Sparked Blaze That Destroyed Two Homes In Federal Way

Two homes were decimated by a fire that may have been caused by fireworks, according to Federal Way Mirror.

An investigation is underway after flames consumed two homes in the early morning hours of Monday (July 5). South King Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze near the 30200 block of 8th Avenue South, where they learned a vehicle fire spread from a carport to a home next door.

All residents in both homes made it out safely, and no injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced, according to Capt. Brad Chaney of South King Fire and Rescue.

A GoFundMe page set up for one of the families claims three of the residents were sleeping when the flames woke them up. A separate fundraiser said one of the cars burnt in the blaze belonged to another family's son who saved up money and worked "countless hours of overtime" to purchase.

Federal Way Police shared an Independence Day summary report on July 6 with the city council, and the two destroyed homes were among "fireworks-related incidents," according to Deputy Chief Kyle Sumpter.

“That right there is reason enough for everybody in the city to abstain from fireworks,” Sumpter said.

Council President Susan Honda said to look to the charred remains of the homes if someone thinks using fireworks isn't a big deal.

“They’re out of a house. They don’t have a place to live. They lost their cars, they lost everything they had,” she said. “It isn’t an innocent act to use firecrackers and fireworks.”