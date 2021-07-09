Milk Sold In Oklahoma Recalled After Person Gets Sick

By Anna Gallegos

July 9, 2021

Pouring milk in the glass on the background of nature.
Photo: Getty Images

If you have raw milk products from Swan Bros. Dairy Inc. of Claremore, you should throw them out.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry issued a statewide recall on Thursday after the bacteria listeria was found in the products. The products were sold in plastic half-gallons, gallons and pints directly from the dairy and included raw whole milk, raw 2% milk, raw skim milk and raw heavy cream sold in pints.

So far, at least on person has tested positive for the bacterial infection listeriosis after consuming one of the dairy's raw milk products.

Symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. While healthy people can get listeriosis, it's more severe in older people, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. Those who feel sick after drinking raw milk should see a doctor.

The bacteria found in the raw milk is likely because the milk is unpasteurized, a spokesperson told The Oklahoman. The pasteurization process kills listeria and other food-borne pathogens. Cheese made from raw milk is considered safe if it's been aged for at least 60 days.

