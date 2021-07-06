Oklahoma Woman Wakes Up To 4 Inches Of Poop In Her Apartment

A woman in Oklahoma woke up to a disgusting surprise last month.

“I woke up to go to the restroom. I stepped down and it’s right here on my legs," Francine McCullough told KFOR.

McCullough stepped in four inches of feces that flooded the floor of her Garden Square apartment in Oklahoma City. Her toilet erupted with human waste and sewer water in the middle of the night and ruined all of her furniture and most of her belongings.

McCullough's neighbor also had sewage in her house.

“I have lost everything. I have nothing left. No bed. Nothing to sleep on. Nothing,” Karen Clyma told the TV station.

Now the apartment complex's managers are pointing fingers about who's responsible for the mess. A manager said the city is responsible sewer backups, but the Oklahoma City Utilities Department said it's the property owner's problem.

The two renters just want a poop-free home to live in and someone to pay for their ruined items.

Garden Square said it will move to two women to new units this week, but they're responsible for replacing their furniture and wrecked property.

