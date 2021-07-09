Passengers Trapped On Nashville-Bound Ship To Disembark

By Sarah Tate

July 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Over 170 passengers and crew remain trapped on a cruise ship bound for Nashville after it got stuck on a sand bar in a southern Kentucky lake. Officials have said that everyone on board will disembark late Friday morning (July 9).

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the American Jazz riverboat got stuck on Lake Barkley around 1 p.m. Wednesday as it made its way from Memphis to Nashville as part of a seven-day cruise, News Channel 5 reports, carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members.

American Cruise Lines, which operates the ship, said passengers will disembark sometime Friday, with shuttles taking guests to Nashville to continue their trip.

The cruise line issued a statement to News Channel 5 stating they are working to ensure the safety of everyone on board.

"American Cruise Lines is engaged with numerous local partners to ensure the safe return to service of the American Jazz," the statement read. "From the initial moments of the incident we were focused on the safety of guests, crew, and the environment, as we worked to assess the situation. At present, there are no injuries, no damage, no pollution, and no disruption to commerce.

"Our partners on the water have been extraordinary and we have an open dialogue with all appropriate authorities, as we work together to resolve the incident. They have been extraordinary and we thank them for all their efforts so far," the statement continued. "We regret the disruption to our guests' cruise and we are working with each of them to ensure a positive experience as they continue to Nashville."

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Passengers Trapped On Nashville-Bound Ship To Disembark

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.