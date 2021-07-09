Passengers Trapped On Nashville-Bound Ship To Disembark

Over 170 passengers and crew remain trapped on a cruise ship bound for Nashville after it got stuck on a sand bar in a southern Kentucky lake. Officials have said that everyone on board will disembark late Friday morning (July 9).

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the American Jazz riverboat got stuck on Lake Barkley around 1 p.m. Wednesday as it made its way from Memphis to Nashville as part of a seven-day cruise, News Channel 5 reports, carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members.

American Cruise Lines, which operates the ship, said passengers will disembark sometime Friday, with shuttles taking guests to Nashville to continue their trip.