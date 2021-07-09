Passengers Trapped On Nashville-Bound Ship To Disembark
By Sarah Tate
July 9, 2021
Over 170 passengers and crew remain trapped on a cruise ship bound for Nashville after it got stuck on a sand bar in a southern Kentucky lake. Officials have said that everyone on board will disembark late Friday morning (July 9).
The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed that the American Jazz riverboat got stuck on Lake Barkley around 1 p.m. Wednesday as it made its way from Memphis to Nashville as part of a seven-day cruise, News Channel 5 reports, carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members.
American Cruise Lines, which operates the ship, said passengers will disembark sometime Friday, with shuttles taking guests to Nashville to continue their trip.
Here’s a look at the American Jazz ship stuck on a sand bar at Lake Barkley.— Levi Ismail (@LeviAIsmail) July 8, 2021
Jennifer Holder was kind enough to show us what she could see from her boat. The Coast Guard is investigating and working to dislodge the ship from the sand bar.@NC5 pic.twitter.com/s7W1tTW2jL
The cruise line issued a statement to News Channel 5 stating they are working to ensure the safety of everyone on board.
"American Cruise Lines is engaged with numerous local partners to ensure the safe return to service of the American Jazz," the statement read. "From the initial moments of the incident we were focused on the safety of guests, crew, and the environment, as we worked to assess the situation. At present, there are no injuries, no damage, no pollution, and no disruption to commerce.
"Our partners on the water have been extraordinary and we have an open dialogue with all appropriate authorities, as we work together to resolve the incident. They have been extraordinary and we thank them for all their efforts so far," the statement continued. "We regret the disruption to our guests' cruise and we are working with each of them to ensure a positive experience as they continue to Nashville."