Phoenix Suns Fan Held Up Prosthetic Leg During 'Show Off Your Shoe' Segment

By Ginny Reese

July 9, 2021

There isn't anything some die-hard fans would do for their favorite sports teams.

One Phoenix Suns fan definitely wins it all after a bold move.

During the "Show Off Your Shoe" segment during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Thursday between the Phoenix Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks, one fan definitely took it to the next level.

Instead of just holding up a shoe like everyone else, the fan held up a prosthetic leg.

Not gonna lie... that's pretty hard core.

The fan could be seen holding the leg up on the big screen as the cameras panned the crowd.

Other fans went crazy about the move on Twitter.

This League wrote on Twitter:

"The guy that ripped off his prosthetic leg won the "show off your shoe" contest by a mile."

One fan account tweeted:

"The guy with the prosthetic leg wins the show game."

Fan Paolo Uggetti was baffled, tweeting:

"The Suns have a 'show off your show' cam and someone just took off their prosthetic leg with a nike and started waving it in the air??'

I think we can all agree that no one else deserves that "W."

As for the game... the Suns took home another victory.

In Game 2 of the NBA Finals, the Phoenix Suns came out with a big win over the Milwaukee Bucks, winning 118-108.

