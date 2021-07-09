See Inside Elon Musk's Itty Bitty House In South Texas

Mega billionaire Elon Musk made a splash last year when he announced that he was leaving California for Texas.

He's traded in his Silicon Valley mansions for a much humbler home in Boca Chica to be closer to the SpaceX launch pad in South Texas.

Musk tweeted on Friday that his new home is worth $50,000. According to the Houston Chronicle, his home was made by a company called Boxabl.