See Inside Elon Musk's Itty Bitty House In South Texas
By Anna Gallegos
July 9, 2021
Mega billionaire Elon Musk made a splash last year when he announced that he was leaving California for Texas.
He's traded in his Silicon Valley mansions for a much humbler home in Boca Chica to be closer to the SpaceX launch pad in South Texas.
Musk tweeted on Friday that his new home is worth $50,000. According to the Houston Chronicle, his home was made by a company called Boxabl.
My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021
Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day.
He's living in the prefabricated Boxabl Casita ("little house" in English), which boasts that it can be set up in about an hour. Casita literally unfolds and even comes with a picket fence.
The under 400 square feet living space is more like a studio apartment. It has a full kitchen with just enough table space for two, a bedroom area that's separated from the living room by a cabinet, and a bathroom with a shower. There's even enough room for a laundry machine.
Boxabl hinted in a YouTube video back in November that Musk was going to move into one of its tiny homes. It gives a walk-through of the Casita that was set up for a "top secret" VIP. The company didn't give any names, but there's not many other celebrities moving to South Texas at the moment.
The home is cute, but definitely not for people who are claustrophobic.