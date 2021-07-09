See The Sweet Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter

Travis Barker celebrated girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope with the sweetest birthday gift.

Kardashian took to Instagram Thursday (July 8) to wish her middle child a happy ninth birthday, E! News reports, and to show off the gift she received from Barker: her very own, personalized drum kit. In her post, she included two videos of Penelope trying out out the light pink drums with the help of the Blink-182 drummer.

"My birthday girl! My favorite girl in the entire world I am so happy and proud to be your mommy," Kardashian wrote. "I can not believe that you are 9 ... My life is sooooo much better because of you."