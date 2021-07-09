The Latest On John Cena's Possible WWE Return...And It's Big

There's good news for WWE fans hoping for John Cena's return to the squared circle.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports WWE has "locked in" a match between Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the SummerSlam pay-per-view event next month.

Cena, who's made a transition to acting in recent years, reportedly finished filming the upcoming HBO Max series The Peacemaker, but is signed on for Argylle, which is set to begin filming in Europe in August, though its exact start date and/or Cena's filming schedule has not yet been made public.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on June 23 to promote the film F9, Cena acknowledged his inevitable return to wrestling, but claimed "I just don't know when."

Cena also addressed a post on his (notoriously vague) Instagram account of the WWE logo shared in May.

"I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE and I just wanted to post the logo," Cena told Fallon. "Some people took it as I was returning immediately, which that's not the case, but I haven't had my last match and I can't wait to have my next one."