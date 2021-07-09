This County Has The Most Severe Weather In Arizona

Weather is always a topic of discussion, whether people are discussing the extreme heat, the ongoing drought, or the severe weather that's rolling in.

Did you know that there are about 100,000 thunderstorms each year in America. One in 10 of those storms are considered severe.

Those storms can cause flash flooding, lighting, hail, and even tornadoes.

Severe weather can be scary, and it happens all the time. But, do you know which county in Arizona gets the most severe weather?

Stacker conducted a study to find out which counties in each state have the most severe weather.

According to the study, Maricopa County has the most severe weather in Arizona.

According to Stacker, Maricopa County had 883 severe weather events from 2010 to 2020, with the most common being thunderstorms, flash flooding, and heavy rains.

Here's what Stacker said about the county:

"Flash floods in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, are the result of storm runoff from mountains that moves quickly through dry washes and riverbeds. Local authorities say a mere 6 inches of moving water can knock a person off their feet, and moving water a foot deep can wash away a car. Arizona has what is known as the “Stupid Motorist Law,” under which drivers who become stranded in flooded roadways after driving around barricades may be charged for the expense of being rescued."

Click here to see the full study.