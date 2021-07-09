This County Has The Most Severe Weather In Nevada

Weather is always a topic of discussion, whether people are discussing the extreme heat, the ongoing drought, or the severe weather that's rolling in.

Did you know that there are about 100,000 thunderstorms each year in America. One in 10 of those storms are considered severe.

Those storms can cause flash flooding, lighting, hail, and even tornadoes.

Severe weather can be scary, and it happens all the time. But, do you know which county in Nevada gets the most severe weather?

Stacker conducted a study to find out which counties in each state have the most severe weather.

According to the study, Clark County has the most severe weather in Nevada.

According to Stacker, Clark County had 405 severe weather events from 2010 to 2020, with the most common being flash flooding, thunderstorms, and hail.

Here's what Stacker said about the county:

"Flash floods, which can happen with no warning, are common events in southern Nevada, the location of Clark County, which encompasses Las Vegas. During flood season from July to September, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico is forced upward by hot air currents, causing severe thunderstorms. Hitting baked-dry desert surfaces, the rainwater can run off rapidly, filling underpasses, viaducts, and low roads in developed areas."

Click here to see the full study.