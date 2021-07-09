This County Has The Most Severe Weather In New Mexico

Weather is always a topic of discussion, whether people are discussing the extreme heat, the ongoing drought, or the severe weather that's rolling in.

Did you know that there are about 100,000 thunderstorms each year in America. One in 10 of those storms are considered severe.

Those storms can cause flash flooding, lighting, hail, and even tornadoes.

Severe weather can be scary, and it happens all the time. But, do you know which county in New Mexico gets the most severe weather?

Stacker conducted a study to find out which counties in each state have the most severe weather.

According to the study, Eddy County has the most severe weather in New Mexico.

According to Stacker, Eddy County had 275 severe weather events from 2010 to 2020, with the most common being hail, flash flooding, and thunderstorms.

Here's what Stacker said about the county:

"Eddy County is situated in Southeastern New Mexico, where meteorologists say the number of reported hail storms has increased. Between 1955 and 1979, the average number of hail reports annually was 11, but from 1980 and 2009, it was 99. The increase was linked to the installation of state-of-the-art Doppler radar technology."

Click here to see the full study.