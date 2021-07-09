This Louisiana City Is Among The Top Cities For Cheating In The U.S.

After being trapped inside with their partners by the pandemic, it appears that more people were turning toward infidelity, according to newly-released data.

A new study by Ashley Madison, a website for cheaters, discovered which cities in the country are the most unfaithful. After noticing a spike in its number of users, with around 17,000 new accounts created each day, Ashley Madison used sign up data from June 20 to September 22, 2020 to determine which cities have higher rates of infidelity. The study was ultimately published in The Journal of Sex Research, which features a state-by-state breakdown.

So which city in Louisiana is among the top cities in the U.S. for cheating?

Baton Rouge

Coming in at No. 20 and rounding out the list is Louisiana's very own capital city.

According to the study, it appears that women are more likely to cheat than men, going against societal stereotypes and popular opinion.

"Men have been traditionally portrayed as the ones capable of balancing both a spouse and a love," said Dr. Tammy Nelson, author of When You're the One Who Cheats, per the New York Post. "But the truth is, women are better at multitasking — and according to this study, the may be better at cheating."

Here are the Top 20 cities deemed to be the biggest for infidelity, according to Ashley Madison: