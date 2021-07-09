Woman Calls In Sick To Watch Soccer Game, Is Fired When Boss Sees Her On TV

An England fan was fired from her job after calling out sick and later being shown in the stands during the global broadcast of the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 semifinals earlier this week.

Nina Farooqi, 37, a former digital content producer for the decking company Composite Prime, said she pretended to be sick in order to travel from Ilkley, West Yorkshire, to Wembley Stadium in London to watch England's 2-1 victory, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Farooqi said she and a friend scored last minute tickets, but was unlikely to take a personal day as her job was short-staffed.

The superfan said the opportunity was too good to pass up so she decided to catch a lunchtime train from Leeds to London in order to make the evening match on time.

But a highlight of the match quickly led to her demise as Farooqi and her friend were shown celebrating England's match-tying goal in the 39th minute on BBC's live broadcast.

The 37-year-old said her phone "blew up" with messages from friends worldwide who saw her on their television screen, and even noticed BBC presenter Stacey Dooley shared footage of her celebration on Instagram.