Lil Wayne Addresses Marriage Rumors

Lil Wayne is not a married man!

Earlier this year, the legendary rapper surprised fans when he appeared to confirm that he'd tied the knot.

"Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters," Wayne tweeted in April. The timing of the tweet added to the fanfare as it came just days after the "Thankful" rapper announced that he was officially back together with his on-again-off-again girlfriend Denise Bidot.

While the Internet ran with the marriage rumors for months, Wayne set the record straight on Nicki Minaj's Instagram Live on Thursday (July 8), telling Nick that his tweet was taken out of context.

“No," he replied when Nicki asked if he was in fact a married man. "I’m so glad you asked me that. I did not get married."

Wayne went on to explain that when he tweeted about "The Carters" he was talking about his sons' — Lil Tune, Young Carter, and Kam Carter — rap group. "They were too upset [when people thought the tweet was about me getting married] so now they added boys to their [name] so now they're the Carter Boys instead of the Carters," the proud dad explained.