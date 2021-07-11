Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Finally In The Mixing Phase

By Hayden Brooks

July 11, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's official: Drake has finished recording Certified Lover Boy and the project is in the mixing phase.

As per a recent interview, Drizzy said that the heavily-anticipated set is nearing completion and about to be mixed this week in Toronto. "Uncle Drake’s on his way back home to mix the album so she's got a bunch of new tracks coming her way," the hip-hop titan said to OVO Noel about his daughter wanting to hear new music from the rapper. "Definitely on the way home to reunite with my dog and just finish this thing up."

Certified Lover Boy was originally set to drop in January, but was pushed back after Champagne Papi suffered an accident and had to have knee surgery. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he previously told fans. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet and feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January."

While the anticipated LP has been hit with delay after delay, he hasn't kept fans in the dust. He dropped his Scary Hours 2 EP in March, as well as collaborations with DJ Khaled, Nicki Minaj, Migos and Brent Faiyaz for each of their respective projects.

Drake

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Finally In The Mixing Phase

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.