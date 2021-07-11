The Sweet Roles Gwen Stefani's Sons Played In Her Wedding To Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding saw the No Doubt frontwoman's sons offer a tender moment during the ceremony.

Carson Daly, who officiated the ceremony, recently revealed to Today that the star’s three children with her first husband, Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, read from the Bible during the affair. "Yeah, they did. Yes. They did a reading," Daly told Craig Melvin via Yahoo when asked if the trio were incorporated into the ceremony, which took place at a chapel on Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma on July 3. The verse mades sense for the trio as it talks about the nature of love, saying, " ... Love is patient. Love is kind..."

Meanwhile, one of Stefani’s custom-made Vera Wang dresses was paired with a hand-embroidered veil, which featured the names of her three kids, as well as her and Blake’s names. She went on to change into "a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress" for the afterparty, per Wang, who shared photos from the event.

From the secret location to the fashion, Stefani and Shelton's ceremony has been making waves all week long. Interestingly enough, the intimate affair has also caused some fuss because Adam Levine and her No Doubt bandmates were no-shows to the event. Apparently, the latter was not invited to the nuptials.