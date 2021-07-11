WATCH: Sir Richard Branson Becomes First Billionaire To Take Space Flight

By Jason Hall

July 11, 2021

Sir Richard Branson Press Conference
Photo: Getty Images

Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson ascended to space in the Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity Sunday (July 11), becoming the first billionaire to do so.

NBC News reports Branson's space trip served as a test flight for Virgin Galactic, which is aiming to start rocket-powered commercial flights with paying customers in 2022.

Branson's voyage edges out a similar planned trip by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos alongside his brother, Mark, on a rocket and capsule designed by his own space company, Blue Origin scheduled for July 20.

Branson, 70, shrugged off notions of competition with Bezos, though the timing of the two flights appears to be part of a yearslong rivalry between Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and others trying to gain an advantage in the space tourism industry, NBC News reports.

Branson's flight was a suborbital jaunt, which included traveling to the edge of space at an altitude of more than 50 miles, rather than reaching orbit and circling Earth.

The Virgin Galactic winged craft had previously reached an altitude of around 55 miles during previous test flights.

The company's flights launch from Spaceport America, which is located in New Mexico on a stretch of desert.

Branson took off Sunday morning during a mission that was delayed about 90 minutes due to overnight weather conditions at Spaceport America.

The voyage also included pilots Dave Mackay and Michael Masucci, as well as three Virgin Galactic mission specialists: Chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses, lead operations engineer Colin Bennett and government affairs vice president Sirisha Bandla.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WATCH: Sir Richard Branson Becomes First Billionaire To Take Space Flight

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.