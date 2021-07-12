5 Phoenix Suns-Themed Treats You Can Find Across The Valley

By Ginny Reese

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

If you're hosting a watch party, you can take your love for the team to the next level with some seriously delicious meals, drinks, and sweets.

AZ Family compiled a list of treats that you and your loved ones can enjoy during the game.

Here are some Suns-themed treats found all across the Valley:

ARIZONA WILDERNESS BREWING CO.

You can get a burger at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. that has a purple bun that was inspired by the Suns. Check it out at 721 N. Arizona Ave #103, Gilbert and 201 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix.

The eatery wrote on Instagram:

"Come catch this burger in our brew pub, where we’ll be playing every game (with sound on in our tasting room!) & be sure to pair it with a cold pint of AZ-crafted goodness."

GOLDWATER BREWING CO.

Goldwater Brewing Co. has a cold IPA called "Suds in Four." Get a single or a four-pack at the Tap Rooms located on Scottsdale Road in Old Town Scottsdale.

LA PURISMA BAKERY

La Purisma Bakery is serving up some Suns-themed conchas, which are seashell-shaped pastries. The conchas are complete with the iconic purple and orange team colors. Get them at 4533 W. Glendale Ave in Glendale and 2318 E Indian School Road in Phoenix.

Conchas para los Phoenix Suns 🧡💜

Posted by La Purisima Bakery on Tuesday, June 22, 2021

SWEET REPUBLIC

Cool off with a mango and raspberry ice cream swirled with blueberry at Sweet Republic. It'll help you beat the heat and support the Suns. The shop has locations in Tempe, Phoenix, and Scottsdale.

BLACK ROCK COFFEE BAR

Black Rock Coffee Bar is serving Phoenix Suns "fuel" drink. Wear anything Suns-related and get $1 off of a large fuel drink.

