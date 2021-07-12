5 Phoenix Suns-Themed Treats You Can Find Across The Valley

The Phoenix Suns are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

If you're hosting a watch party, you can take your love for the team to the next level with some seriously delicious meals, drinks, and sweets.

AZ Family compiled a list of treats that you and your loved ones can enjoy during the game.

Here are some Suns-themed treats found all across the Valley:

ARIZONA WILDERNESS BREWING CO.

You can get a burger at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Co. that has a purple bun that was inspired by the Suns. Check it out at 721 N. Arizona Ave #103, Gilbert and 201 E. Roosevelt St. in downtown Phoenix.

The eatery wrote on Instagram:

"Come catch this burger in our brew pub, where we’ll be playing every game (with sound on in our tasting room!) & be sure to pair it with a cold pint of AZ-crafted goodness."