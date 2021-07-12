92-Year-Old Driver Hits Wrong Pedal, Crashes Car Into Florida Post Office

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2021

Car Accident
Photo: Getty Images

Authorities responded to a South Florida post office after an elderly driver accidentally crashed into the building, according to Local 10.

Police said the incident went down Sunday morning (July 11) in Coconut Creek. A 92-year-old driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal, officers said. As a result, the man's silver van smashed into an area of the post office building located at 4233 West Hillsboro Blvd.

"It was removed by a tow truck and had extensive damage to the front end," reporters said. "No injuries were reported, according to police."

This hasn't been the strangest crash to happen in the Sunshine State so far this year.

A driver was caught on camera jumping a drawbridge in Daytona Beach after busting their vehicle through a couple of traffic arms. More recently, a Florida man tried to steal a helicopter after he smashed through an airport gate.

For more strange and outlandish Florida stories, check out the craziest ones we found last month here.

