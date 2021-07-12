Backstreet Boys Return To Las Vegas For First-Ever Holiday Shows

The Backstreet Boys are returning Las Vegas for a new limited residency later this year.

"A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" will be a series of 12 holiday shows held at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in November and December. Tickets go on sale later this week for BSB's first-ever holiday shows, which will include holiday classics, new original songs, and a selection of their biggest hits, the band said in a press release.

Inspired by the holiday-themed show, the band announced the residency in a spirited rhyme.

"While the army's been nestled all snug in their beds, and visions of BSB danced through their heads... We've planned and we schemed such a glorious show... It's time that we told you! We just want you to know..." the band wrote on social media.