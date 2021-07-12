Backstreet Boys Return To Las Vegas For First-Ever Holiday Shows
By Sarah Tate
July 12, 2021
The Backstreet Boys are returning Las Vegas for a new limited residency later this year.
"A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" will be a series of 12 holiday shows held at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in November and December. Tickets go on sale later this week for BSB's first-ever holiday shows, which will include holiday classics, new original songs, and a selection of their biggest hits, the band said in a press release.
Inspired by the holiday-themed show, the band announced the residency in a spirited rhyme.
"While the army's been nestled all snug in their beds, and visions of BSB danced through their heads... We've planned and we schemed such a glorious show... It's time that we told you! We just want you to know..." the band wrote on social media.
Tickets for "A Very Backstreet Christmas Party" go on sale at 10 a.m. PST Friday (July 16) while fan club presale starts Tuesday (July 13). For more information, visit the band's website here. VIP packages and Meet and Greet information will be updated at a later time.
A portion of the ticket sales will go toward the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada. During BSB's previous "Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life" residency, they donated $180,000 to the organization.