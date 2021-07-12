Boston College Star, Mass. Native Sal Frelick Selected In 2021 MLB Draft

By Jason Hall

July 12, 2021

A Massachusetts native and Boston College standout was selected in the 2021 MLB Draft on Sunday (July 11).

Junior outfielder Sal Frelick was selected at No. 15 overall by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Frelick, a native of Lexington, was surrounded by family and friends at his home when the announcement was made, CBS Boston reports.

“It was everything I expected. Still kind of in slow motion right now,” Frelick told CBS Boston's Dan Roche after he was drafted. “It’s a dream come true and to have all my friends and family experience with me — it’s unbelievable.”

Frelick hit for a .345 average with 139 hits, 27 doubles, 12 home runs and 97 runs scored during three seasons at Boston College. As a junior, the Lexington native hit .359 with a 1.002 OPS, earning a spot on the All-ACC First Team, while also be named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Frelick said he's focused on doing what needs to be done in order to achieve his goal of playing in the majors.

“It’s just a little step in the journey and the goal is so far away,” he said of becoming a major leaguer. “But to get here is really amazing.”

The No. 15 overall pick comes with a slot value of $3,885,800, according to BaseballAmerica.com.

