Caroline Bryan Recreates 'Full House' Opening Sequence With The Family

By Ginny Reese

July 12, 2021

Caroline Bryan, wife of Luke Bryan, created some quality content for her followers on social media. Caroline has been working hard to create content for her followers, and boy did she deliver with this one.

Caroline recreated the Full House opening sequence with her family, and it definitely didn't disappoint.

The video may seem cheesy to some viewers, but if you're an 80's or 90's kid then your heart will probably melt watching the family's fun spoof.

The video mimics the original opening sequence of the 90's hit sitcom show and showcases little slices of everyday life ending with a smile and a way at the camera.

Some of the scenes feature video games being played, coins being inserted into a juke box, playing golf, riding bikes, getting scared, and even lighting a cigarette.

The video shows Luke turning and waving before running and jumping onto bicycle. Unfortunately, he missed big time and it looked pretty painful.

Caroline posted the fun video to social media with the caption, "Welcome to the nut house!"

Watch the video below:

Full House aired from 1987 to 1995. The original theme song was performed by Jesse Frederick and it was entitled, "Everywhere You Look."

Chat About Caroline Bryan Recreates 'Full House' Opening Sequence With The Family

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.