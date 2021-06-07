Luke Bryan Announces New 'Farm Tour' Dates Following 2020 Cancelation
By Lindsey Smith
June 7, 2021
The Farm Tour is back, y'all!
After being forced to cancel the 2020 dates to his legendary Farm Tour, Luke Bryan has announced six new dates for this September!
“I’m more excited about this year’s FARM TOUR than any other year! It is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country,” Luke wrote on social media. “They never stopped providing for all of us in 2020. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again and get back to the farm.”
The tour will kick off on September 9 in Marshall, WI at the Statz Bro. Farm and wrap up September 18 in Fowlerville, MI at the Kubiak Family Farm. Between those dates, he'll make stops in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.
If you're looking to catch him live this year, tickets go on sale Friday (June 11) at 10 am local time with a presale happening Tuesday (June 8) for Nut House fan club members.
Tickets will only cost you $56 in advance or $70 at the gate — which is a steal for someone as big as the country superstar. Bryan also has a VIP experience if you're looking to do something extra-special.
The Harvest Time VIP Experience will get you a ticket to the show, early entry, access to a reserved VIP viewing area, private bathrooms and bar, limited-edition merchandise, and a parking pass for $189!
Click here for all of the ticket info.
If you can't make it to the Farm Tour, Bryan recently announced his 2021 summer tour and he'll also be headlining a handful of dates during his Las Vegas residency in February 2022.
Photo: Getty Images