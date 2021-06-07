Luke Bryan Announces New 'Farm Tour' Dates Following 2020 Cancelation

The Farm Tour is back, y'all!

After being forced to cancel the 2020 dates to his legendary Farm Tour, Luke Bryan has announced six new dates for this September!

“I’m more excited about this year’s FARM TOUR than any other year! It is so apparent to me, and I hope everyone, why our farmers are truly the backbone of our country,” Luke wrote on social media. “They never stopped providing for all of us in 2020. It’s time to thank our farmers, once again and get back to the farm.”

The tour will kick off on September 9 in Marshall, WI at the Statz Bro. Farm and wrap up September 18 in Fowlerville, MI at the Kubiak Family Farm. Between those dates, he'll make stops in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio.