Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton Among All-Star Lineup For CMA Summer Jam

By Sarah Tate

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

After this year's CMA Fest was canceled again due to the pandemic, country music fans expected to wait another year to see their favorite artists on stage. The Country Music Association had other plans, however, that will bring the festival atmosphere back to Music City.

CMA announced its new two-night concert series CMA Summer Jam with a massive all-star lineup that will share a stage at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on July 27 and 28, FOX 17 reports. Each night features nine acts, who will perform on the same stage at the open-air venue.

"LIVE MUSIC IS BACK!!! Introducing the #CMASummerJam – a brand new, two-night event at Nashville's [Ascend Amphitheater], feat. fave performances & first-ever collabs by 9 of Country Music's hottest starts all on 1 stage each night!"

The list of performers include: Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Cole Swindell, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and Dwight Yoakam on Night 1, while Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi and Thomas Rhett will perform on Night 2.

Tickets for CMA Summer Jam start at $70 and go on sale at 10 a.m. CT Wednesday (July 14). They can be purchased here, where a portion of the proceeds will benefit the CMA Foundation.

If you can't attend the show in person, don't worry. Both nights will be filmed for a three-hour primetime TV special that will air later this summer on ABC.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton Among All-Star Lineup For CMA Summer Jam

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.