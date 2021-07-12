Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton Among All-Star Lineup For CMA Summer Jam

After this year's CMA Fest was canceled again due to the pandemic, country music fans expected to wait another year to see their favorite artists on stage. The Country Music Association had other plans, however, that will bring the festival atmosphere back to Music City.

CMA announced its new two-night concert series CMA Summer Jam with a massive all-star lineup that will share a stage at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on July 27 and 28, FOX 17 reports. Each night features nine acts, who will perform on the same stage at the open-air venue.

"LIVE MUSIC IS BACK!!! Introducing the #CMASummerJam – a brand new, two-night event at Nashville's [Ascend Amphitheater], feat. fave performances & first-ever collabs by 9 of Country Music's hottest starts all on 1 stage each night!"