Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Celebrate 11th Anniversary With Sweet Photos

By Kelly Fisher

July 12, 2021

2019 CMT Music Awards - Backstage & Audience
Photo: Getty Images

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher marked more than a decade of marriage, and they’re still going strong!

Underwood and Fisher were married on July 10, 2010. The country megastar and former pro hockey player celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary with loving Instagram posts on Saturday (July 10).

Fisher opted to share a throwback photo from the happy couple’s wedding. He wrote:

“Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary

Underwood, who posted a recent photo with Fisher, also looked ahead to “many more” years together:

“Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here’s to many, many more! Love you!”

Underwood and Fisher recently shared photos from a family getaway at a Colorado ranch, sharing pictures of quality time with sons Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2.

They retreated to Wind River Ranch, a faith-based nonprofit in the Rocky Mountains. Photos show adventures in horseback riding, archery and more.

At that time, Underwood said that she, Fisher and their kids “rested, made memories and spent time with other families praising God and all that He has made! …It was a week we won’t ever forget!”

