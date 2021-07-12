Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Celebrate 11th Anniversary With Sweet Photos

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher marked more than a decade of marriage, and they’re still going strong!

Underwood and Fisher were married on July 10, 2010. The country megastar and former pro hockey player celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary with loving Instagram posts on Saturday (July 10).

Fisher opted to share a throwback photo from the happy couple’s wedding. He wrote:

“Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today! Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary”

Underwood, who posted a recent photo with Fisher, also looked ahead to “many more” years together:

“Happy anniversary, babe! 11 years sure have flown by...here’s to many, many more! Love you!”