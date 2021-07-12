Diamondbacks Hosting Suns Viewing Party At Chase Field For Game 4

By Ginny Reese

July 12, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Want to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals with other fans?

Chase Field has got your back.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are hosting a viewing party for Game 4 at Chase Field on Wednesday, reported AZ Family.

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4, hoping for another win.

A press release states that the team is working with the Phoenix Suns to celebrate the historic trip to the Finals.

The game will be displayed on the scoreboard so fans all across the ballpark can watch it together.

The Arizona Diamondbacks wrote on Twitter:

"It's time to #RallyTheValley- Game 4 is going down at [Chase Field]. Cheer on the [Suns] at the ballpark as they continue their championship run."

Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, July 12th.

Tickets are $10 per person. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and tip off is at 6:00 p.m.

For more information about the watch party or to purchase tickets, click here.

