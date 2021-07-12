Dozens Of People Displaced After Fire Destroys Sea-Tac Apartment

By Zuri Anderson

July 12, 2021

Apartment on fire
Photo: Getty Images

Scores of people were left homeless after a furious fire destroyed several SeaTac apartment units and vehicles, according to KIRO 7.

The blaze reportedly broke out late Saturday night (July 10) at the Hanover Apartments on South 192nd Street. Several people, including a toddler, had to be rescued, and four people were rushed to area hospitals, reporters wrote. As of Sunday evening, two females were in satisfactory condition, and one man is in critical condition.

The Red Cross said 43 out of the 48 units were affected, leaving 85 people displaced.

Investigators with the King County Sheriff's Office also declared the fire an arson and booked someone into jail in connection to the incident. The suspect is a resident of Hanover Apartments, they added.

Because the fire was at the center of the building, it traveled to both sides of the apartment building, according to Division Chief Pat Pawlawk with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

One resident, Anne Lett, described the incident as pure "chaos."

“And it didn’t take long,” Anton Phillips, Lett's partner told KIRO 7. “It didn’t take long. An old building like this. It went up pretty fast. It went up really fast.”

“No sprinklers,” Lett followed up. “We didn’t even hear any alarms. No smoke alarms. No fire alarms. No nothing.”

Authorities said the building was up to code, and sprinklers weren't required when it was built.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Dozens Of People Displaced After Fire Destroys Sea-Tac Apartment

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.