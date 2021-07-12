Dozens Of People Displaced After Fire Destroys Sea-Tac Apartment
By Zuri Anderson
July 12, 2021
Scores of people were left homeless after a furious fire destroyed several SeaTac apartment units and vehicles, according to KIRO 7.
The blaze reportedly broke out late Saturday night (July 10) at the Hanover Apartments on South 192nd Street. Several people, including a toddler, had to be rescued, and four people were rushed to area hospitals, reporters wrote. As of Sunday evening, two females were in satisfactory condition, and one man is in critical condition.
The Red Cross said 43 out of the 48 units were affected, leaving 85 people displaced.
Investigators with the King County Sheriff's Office also declared the fire an arson and booked someone into jail in connection to the incident. The suspect is a resident of Hanover Apartments, they added.
Because the fire was at the center of the building, it traveled to both sides of the apartment building, according to Division Chief Pat Pawlawk with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
One resident, Anne Lett, described the incident as pure "chaos."
“And it didn’t take long,” Anton Phillips, Lett's partner told KIRO 7. “It didn’t take long. An old building like this. It went up pretty fast. It went up really fast.”
“No sprinklers,” Lett followed up. “We didn’t even hear any alarms. No smoke alarms. No fire alarms. No nothing.”
Authorities said the building was up to code, and sprinklers weren't required when it was built.