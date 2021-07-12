Dozens Of People Displaced After Fire Destroys Sea-Tac Apartment

Scores of people were left homeless after a furious fire destroyed several SeaTac apartment units and vehicles, according to KIRO 7.

The blaze reportedly broke out late Saturday night (July 10) at the Hanover Apartments on South 192nd Street. Several people, including a toddler, had to be rescued, and four people were rushed to area hospitals, reporters wrote. As of Sunday evening, two females were in satisfactory condition, and one man is in critical condition.

The Red Cross said 43 out of the 48 units were affected, leaving 85 people displaced.

Investigators with the King County Sheriff's Office also declared the fire an arson and booked someone into jail in connection to the incident. The suspect is a resident of Hanover Apartments, they added.