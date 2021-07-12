England 'Disgusted' By Racism Aimed At Players After Euro 2020 Final Loss

England's Football Association condemned online racism directed at three Black players following the national team's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the pandemic-delayed Euro 2020 Final on Sunday (July 11).

Italy won the shootout, 3-2, with England's Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing kicks after the teams drew 1-1 in regulation and extra time.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," an England FA statement obtained by ESPN read.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

The England team also released a statement addressing abuse directed at the three players on social media following the game.

"We're disgusted that some of our squad -- who have given everything for the shirt this summer -- have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game," the team tweeted in response to the FA statement.