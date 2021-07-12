Green Bay Brewery Now Serving Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream On Tap

A Wisconsin brewery is now serving alcohol-infused ice cream in its taproom.

According to WLUK, Badger State Brewing Company, located in Green Bay, added the new item to their menu this summer.

Over the last seven years, the brewery has expanded from six craft beers to seltzers, ciders, and more.

"The next step was obviously to add ice cream," Jennifer Radloff, Badger State Brewing Company events and entertainment director, told WLUK.

The brewing company added that it is a great option for those who aren't the biggest craft beer fans. "We're always looking for new innovative ways to get customers in the door," noted Radloff. "Despite this being kind of a beer-centric area of Green Bay, some people are still not sure on craft beer or kind of still assume it's just IPAs, so we decided to bring in the frozen ice cream machine."

The brewery plans to keep the ice cream even when temperatures start to drop. "Over the winter, as we start getting our barrel-aged beers out, we'll probably start making some dark chocolaty ice cream for guests," said Radloff.

They also plan to create a new flavor each week.