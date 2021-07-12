Here's Where Tom Brady Ranks Among Most Trolled Athletes

An online study of social-media interactions ranked Tom Brady as the third-most trolled athlete in the world.

The study, conducted by Pickswise, listed only Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (122,568 abusive tweets) and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford (32,328) ahead of Brady (28,151) in relation to abusive tweets within the last 12 months.

The data collected included messages containing words, phrases and hashtags considered abuse terms directed at the athletes from June 2020 to June 2021, according to Pickswise.

The study reported much of the hostile tweets directed at Brady included his unprecedented success and infamous role in 'Deflate-gate,' but surprisingly claimed many New England Patriots fans shared abuse tweets after the 43-year-old quarterback left the franchise after 20 years to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2020.

Brady also ranked 10th among athletes who received the most LGBT-phobic abuse (346 tweets), with James also leading that category with 1,628 tweets.

In February, Brady recorded 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing in Super Bowl LV, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017).

Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.

The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.