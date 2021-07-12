Naked Albuquerque Woman Arrested After Throwing Things At Officers

An Albuquerque woman was arrested after destroying property, getting naked, and throwing things at officers. The unfortunate string of crimes took place on Saturday in a neighborhood near San Pedro and Copper, reported KRQE News 13.

Loyola Volpert was reportedly wearing only a hospital gown while walking around in the community. According to reports, Volpert then removed the hospital gown, leaving her completely naked.

That's when a whole string of crimes started going down.

She first attempted to break into many different locked vehicles in the neighborhood.

After that, she destroyed several different items found in various front yards of the neighborhood homes.

According to the criminal complaint, after police arrive to the scene, she began trying to attack them. She allegedly ran at the officers and them starting throwing different things at them.

Police were able to catch Volpert and put handcuffs on her before she was able to throw anything else. That definitely didn't stop her from giving it all she had, though.

While handcuffed, Volpert then tried kicking an officer.

Volpert was arrested and booked.

She is being charged with battery upon a peace officer.