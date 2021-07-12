Naked Albuquerque Woman Arrested After Throwing Things At Officers

By Ginny Reese

July 12, 2021

Photo: Albuquerque Police Department

An Albuquerque woman was arrested after destroying property, getting naked, and throwing things at officers. The unfortunate string of crimes took place on Saturday in a neighborhood near San Pedro and Copper, reported KRQE News 13.

Loyola Volpert was reportedly wearing only a hospital gown while walking around in the community. According to reports, Volpert then removed the hospital gown, leaving her completely naked.

That's when a whole string of crimes started going down.

She first attempted to break into many different locked vehicles in the neighborhood.

After that, she destroyed several different items found in various front yards of the neighborhood homes.

According to the criminal complaint, after police arrive to the scene, she began trying to attack them. She allegedly ran at the officers and them starting throwing different things at them.

Police were able to catch Volpert and put handcuffs on her before she was able to throw anything else. That definitely didn't stop her from giving it all she had, though.

While handcuffed, Volpert then tried kicking an officer.

Volpert was arrested and booked.

She is being charged with battery upon a peace officer.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Naked Albuquerque Woman Arrested After Throwing Things At Officers

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.