Nashville-Bound Cruise Ship Still Stuck In Kentucky Lake

By Anna Gallegos

July 12, 2021

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriel Wisdom

A cruise ship that was headed for Nashville, Tennessee, last week is still stuck in Kentucky.

The American Jazz riverboat has been stuck on a sandbar in Lake Barkley in Cadiz since Wednesday, July 7. A tug boat was first deployed to free the American Jazz, but now the U.S. Coast Guard is working with the boat company to get it moving again.

It's taking much longer than expected to free the boat, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.

“American Cruise Lines is actively engaged in the re-float plan for the American Jazz and is working together with the Coast Guard as well as its own team of marine engineers and naval architects," said American Cruise Line in a statement. 

The 120 passengers and some of the 54 crew members were allowed to leave the boat on Friday, after more than 48 hours of being stuck. The company said the boat is still working and is safe for the remaining crew members.

Lake Barkley is still open to the public, but a three-mile space has been blocked off to give crews a safe area to work in, WPSD reported.

"There continues to be no damage, no pollution and no environmental concerns," American Cruise Lines said in a statement.

