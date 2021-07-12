PHOTOS: Car Crashes Through The Wall Of Las Vegas Apartment Building
By Ginny Reese
July 12, 2021
A car crashed into the wall of a Las Vegas apartment building at 2101 Sunrise Avenue on Sunday, reported News 3 Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of the incident around 9:43 a.m.
One apartment occupant was transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center with an injury as a result of the crash.
The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries.
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue posted photos of the incident to Twitter.
The photos show the car half way inside the apartment with the crumbling brick wall all around it.
Check out the photos below:
@LasVegasFD E4, HR44, R4,204. TOC: 9:43AM. 2101 Sunrise Ave MVA car into apartment building, driver not injured, 1 occupant of apt taken to UMC-Trauma with injury. Scene turned over to @LVMPD #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/j8FyLOqsGh— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 11, 2021
That wasn't the only crazy car crash that happened in Vegas recently.A dash cam video of a car flying over a media on a Las Vegas highway was shared on social media, reported 13 KTNV. The incident happened on Interstate 15 near Via Inspirada Access Road, near Sloan Road. The driver of the vehicle hydroplaned, causing the accident.
Check out that video below:
We sure are happy to take a break from this heat 🥵 and get some rain 🌧, but we ask that everyone please slow down while driving in these wet roadway conditions. If you don’t believe us, watch this video! This vehicle hydroplaned after a recent rainstorm. Luckily the driver and passenger walked away from the crash with minimal injuries. If you’re wondering if they were wearing their seatbelts, the answer is yes! #SeatBeltsSaveLives #Rain #SlowDown #NailedTheLanding #Olympics2021 #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocommPosted by Nevada Highway Patrol on Wednesday, June 30, 2021