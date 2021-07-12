PHOTOS: Car Crashes Through The Wall Of Las Vegas Apartment Building

A car crashed into the wall of a Las Vegas apartment building at 2101 Sunrise Avenue on Sunday, reported News 3 Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue was called to the scene of the incident around 9:43 a.m.

One apartment occupant was transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center with an injury as a result of the crash.

The driver of the car did not sustain any injuries.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue posted photos of the incident to Twitter.

The photos show the car half way inside the apartment with the crumbling brick wall all around it.

